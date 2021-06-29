5,385 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.64. 404,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

