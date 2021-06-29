566,279 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 566,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,651,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,868,000.

JCICU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

