6,016 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,710,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

