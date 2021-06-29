6,166 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BankUnited by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BankUnited by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

