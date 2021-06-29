6,280 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

