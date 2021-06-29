$9.63 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post sales of $9.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $39.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.93 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

