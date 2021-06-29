91,430 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PACW opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.