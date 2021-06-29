9,170 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,245. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

