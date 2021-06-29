AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.