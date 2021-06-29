AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
