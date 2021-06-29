AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

