Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

