Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five Below by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 516,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.10.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.