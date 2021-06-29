Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

