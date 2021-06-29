Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

