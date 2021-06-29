Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of HMN Financial worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.25.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

