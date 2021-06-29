Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Natural Alternatives International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAII. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAII opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $177,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

