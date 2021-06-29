Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.27.

NYSE ACN opened at $293.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

