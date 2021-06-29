ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 250,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,087. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

