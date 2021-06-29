AceD Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $54,211.47 and approximately $7,618.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

