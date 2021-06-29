Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

