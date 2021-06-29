Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59.
About Acorn Energy
