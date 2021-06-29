Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $954,655.53 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $954,655.53 and $12,931.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 314.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,376,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

