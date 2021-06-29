Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 3.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 118,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

