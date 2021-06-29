AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 62,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

