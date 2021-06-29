Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 354.5% in June

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 354.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

ADXN stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. On average, analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.