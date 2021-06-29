Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total value of $24,881.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total value of $21,457.86.

On Monday, April 26th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total value of $22,083.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $588.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $589.41. The company has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Adobe by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 5,025 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

