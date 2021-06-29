Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,845 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $96,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

