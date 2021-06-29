Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.72

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 62443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$906.70 million and a P/E ratio of -48.53.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

