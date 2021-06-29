AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

AeroVironment stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 0.36.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,616 shares of company stock worth $14,876,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

