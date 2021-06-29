AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.
NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.87. 241,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.
AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
