AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.07 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 236,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,743. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

