AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.93 Average PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 363,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

