Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $1.22 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.04 or 0.06128129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.97 or 0.01519961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00407347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00146415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00616381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00450317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00338856 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

