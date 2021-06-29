AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

