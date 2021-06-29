Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 4.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 2,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

