Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Albany International stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

