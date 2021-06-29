Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.88. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

