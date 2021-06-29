Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

