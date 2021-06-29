Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 43.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,972. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

