Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $384.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

