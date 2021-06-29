Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 6,740 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $135.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

