Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN traded down $11.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,432.26. 42,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.