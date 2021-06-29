Algert Global LLC Invests $996,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

