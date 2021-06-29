Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,898 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. 75,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.