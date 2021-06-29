Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,675,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,887. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

