Algert Global LLC Sells 49,335 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,516. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

