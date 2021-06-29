Algert Global LLC Sells 68,780 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 11,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

