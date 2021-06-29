Algert Global LLC Sells 6,982 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

