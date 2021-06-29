Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $274.20 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

