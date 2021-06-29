Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $57,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $39,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $12,774,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 327.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

