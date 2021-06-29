Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $14.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $14.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $666.76. 41,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.87. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $467.55 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

